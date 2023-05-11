Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sochi, Russia

Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 104,090
For sale apartment in the very center of p. Lazarevskoye, to the sea 200m. A minute walk Wat…
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/13
€ 154,340
STATUS - QUARTERS, any mortgage is possible. Planned: kitchen-living room, bedroom, dressing…
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 8/12
€ 163,912
Cost is valid only until the end of January!!! Apartment with cosmetic repairs. The windows …
6 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 1,316,080
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 17/21
€ 780,675
Three-room apartment for sale on the nineteenth residential complex of the elite class! The…
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 107,679
Apartment with repair and furniture. The rooms are isolated. Passing kitchen. Open sea view.…
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 287,145
Great apartment in the house with elevator and security. The infrastructure of the district …

