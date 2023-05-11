Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Sochi
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sochi, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 126,822
2-room view apartment with wide panoramic windows. View of the mountains. Kitchen 14.1 sq m…
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 16/16
€ 94,518
For urgent sale apartment in LCD Bosphorus. Development class - comfort. The houses are loca…
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 70,590
Apartments in central Sochi - Makarenko district. In walking distance, the entire infrastruc…
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/17
€ 101,697
For urgent sale apartment in LCD Bosphorus. Built-up class - comfort. The houses are located…

Properties features in Sochi, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir