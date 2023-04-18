Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Slavsky District

Residential properties for sale in Slavsky District, Russia

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Bolshakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshakovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 40,165
Sale of a two-room apartment in the very center of the city, on the first high floor of a fi…
2 room apartmentin Bolshakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshakovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 5/6 Floor
€ 104,874
2 room housein Bolshakovo, Russia
2 room house
Bolshakovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 50,206

Properties features in Slavsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
