  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Slantsevsky District
  5. Slancevskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Slancevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Slantsy
2 room apartmentin Bolshiye Polya, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshiye Polya, Russia
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,290
I will sell a 2-room apartment in. Slants, Leningrad Region. Great infrastructure, all withi…

