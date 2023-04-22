Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

3 room house in Starosiverskaya, Russia
3 room house
Starosiverskaya, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 42,044
7 room house in Siversky, Russia
7 room house
Siversky, Russia
7 Number of rooms 99 bath 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 82,927
For sale plot with house in the center of p. Siver. The house is suitable for both permanent…
2 room house in Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 91 bath 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 38,725
For sale they are offered in one of the most picturesque and cozy corners of the Gatchinsky …
House in Siversky, Russia
House
Siversky, Russia
327 m²
€ 180,348
Art. 23721393 Dear ladies and gentlemen! In an environmentally friendly area (Siversky villa…

