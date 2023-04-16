Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Siberian Federal District
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

Krasnoyarsk Krai
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 615 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Cozy, bright and comfortable house for sale in Engels ( pos. Coastal ). Original and conven…
Cottagein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
250 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
A new 2-storey brick house for sale, plus an attic, 50 km from Saratov in a picturesque plac…

Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir