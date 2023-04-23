Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Shchyolkovsky District

Residential properties for sale in Shchyolkovsky District, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Oboldino, Russia
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 121,707
I will sell a two-room apartment, Raspashonka, in the new category A house + the highest. Th…

Properties features in Shchyolkovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir