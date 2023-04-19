Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Shcherbinka
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Shcherbinka, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Shcherbinka, Russia
1 room apartment
Shcherbinka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 12
€ 99,417
For sale spacious 1 bedroom apartment with practical layout in "Ostafevo" LCD Modern area of…
2 room apartmentin Shcherbinka, Russia
2 room apartment
Shcherbinka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 13
€ 106,973
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment with practical layout in "Ostafevo" LCD Modern area of…
