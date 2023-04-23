Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 22
€ 224,259
For sale spacious apartment in LCD Normandy. SVAO, Losinostrovskiy district. There's a lot o…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 185,911
For sale 4-room apartment on the 14th floor 16-story house in building…
2 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 139,902
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 13/18 Floor
€ 99,683
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,151,155
Apartment for sale in a facade house ( object of cultural heritage ) in the area of the patr…
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,620
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
7 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 440 m² Number of floors 3
€ 441,465
Object code in the Agency's database: 424-101, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Elizarovo Park…
2 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 142,258
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 20/30 Floor
€ 178,198
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/9 Floor
€ 83,535
I will sell a two-room apartment in Selma, st. Elizabethan 8. The house is monolithic-brick,…
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 171,400
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 94,894

Properties features in Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia

