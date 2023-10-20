Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Shakhunya Urban Okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Shakhunya Urban Okrug, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vahtan, Russia
House
Vahtan, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€16,474

Properties features in Shakhunya Urban Okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir