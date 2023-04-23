Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 175,683
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 193,650
For sale 3 - for apartment on 6 - m floor 15 - building house in build…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 211,272
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/18 Floor
€ 141,368
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 119,178
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 463,049
For sale 4-room apartment on the 23rd floor 23-storey building in buil…
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 65,678
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 39.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 66,275
Selling a fully furnished 1k. apartment of improved layout on 9et./9et. houses in the young …
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 132,550
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 192,957
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,182
Residential building 65sq.m., 2018 built, the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom.…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
161 m²
€ 920,548
Art. 22206790 Art spacious apartment with a thoughtful layout. Due to its location, a chic p…

Properties features in Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
