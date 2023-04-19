Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kurortny District
  5. Sestroretsk

Residential properties for sale in Sestroretsk, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Sestroretsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Sestroretsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 134,080
No. 24235 On sale 3Q in the Resort District of St. Petersburg. The apartment is two-way, req…
