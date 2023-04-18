Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhousein Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,327,664
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…

Properties features in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir