Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Houses
Houses for sale in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 properties total found
House
Sertolovo, Russia
330 m²
€ 496,479
Art. 39300296 Dear customer. An ideal place for life and relaxation, surrounded by fores…
House
Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
434 m²
€ 1,193,782
Art. 25380320 Dear customer! Exclusive offer in the market of suburban real estate in St. Pe…
House
Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
400 m²
€ 1,204,827
Art. 3360076 Dear buyer, your attention is offered home ownership in the Elite KP "Western P…
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,327,664
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…
