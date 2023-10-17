Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/2
€252,140

