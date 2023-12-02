Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Sergachsky District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sergachsky District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Sergach, Russia
Apartment
Sergach, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,662
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Sergachsky District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir