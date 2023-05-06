Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Laukaa District
  5. Serebryanskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Serebryanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 62,498
2 room apartment in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 451,921
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Floor 3/4
€ 81,389
1 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
1 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 108,006
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 16/16
€ 89,765
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/18
€ 208,232
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 24/30
€ 177,578
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
€ 118,141
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/16
€ 126,023
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 15/18
€ 154,676
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 119,499
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 138,429

