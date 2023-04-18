Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug

Residential properties for sale in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Semyonov
1
3 properties total found
Housein Fundrikovo, Russia
House
Fundrikovo, Russia
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,231
Apartmentin Semyonov, Russia
Apartment
Semyonov, Russia
73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 21,086
Housein Hahaly, Russia
House
Hahaly, Russia
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,694
I sell the house in d. Khakhaly, Semenovsky district, Nizhny Novgorod region. Log, one-story…

Properties features in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir