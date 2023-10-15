Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. selskoe poselenie Selo Iste
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
€730,232

Properties features in selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir