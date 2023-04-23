Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Selitbinskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
House in Selitba, Russia
House
Selitba, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,018
I sell the house 24 km from the river. Sosnovskoye, Seliba village. Area 200 m, section - 14…

