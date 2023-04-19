Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Housein Bolshoe Pole, Russia
House
Bolshoe Pole, Russia
157 m²
€ 356,443
Art. 32669696   & nbsp; Dear customer! You are lucky!   You have found a golden n…

Properties features in Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir