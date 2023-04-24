Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Minulovo, Russia
2 room house
Minulovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 99 bath 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 33,193

Properties features in Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir