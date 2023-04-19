Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 126 m² Number of floors 12
€ 452,109
For sale 4 bedroom spacious apartment in comfort-class block. "Happiness in Sadovnik" is loc…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 159,493
3 room apartmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 707,231
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 113,235
For sale 2 apartment on the 10th floor of a 16-story house in t…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 166,426
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 300,748
Apartment in the Zarechny district! The most famous complex in the center of Sochi! Closed, …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 159,492
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 18/30 Floor
€ 121,249
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 5/19 Floor
€ 101,582
Apartmentin Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 146,991
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 90,771
For sale 1 apartment on the 4th floor of a 16-story house in th…

Properties features in Scheglovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir