Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg
11
Room To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Room 9 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 9 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
9 Number of rooms 222 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,818
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 19,954
Art. 45795767. Cozy, warm room 12.1 sq.m. with cosmetic repairs and the window ( glass-packa…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 31,948
Art. 45743077. Bright, warm room 21.9 sq.m. correct rectangular shape with 2 large windows i…
Room 6 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 6 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms 115 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 16,085
 For sale room of 12.7 sq.m. in a 6-room apartment in a brick house built in 1982. The …
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 18,746
Art. 42015193. Warm, comfortable room in a sparsely populated apartment. Only one adult woma…
Roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
181 m²
€ 54,314
Art. 34073472 Hello Dear Buyers! We would like to draw attention to the sale of 2 rooms in…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 37,717
For sale is a spacious room in a four-room apartment ( of which two rooms – are adjacent and…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 46,555
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,165
Room 3 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 26,048
ATTENTION!!!  CAN BE HERE!!!I sell any of the two good insulated double-glazed rooms & …
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,915

Properties features in Saint Petersburg, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir