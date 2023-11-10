Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 4 rooms in Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
€29,595

Properties features in Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir