Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 892,547
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
2 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 154,190
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 24
€ 145,450
For sale functional two-bedroom apartment in LCD Siren Park. VAO and Metrogorodok. Glazed lo…
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/19 Floor
€ 61,363
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 161,108
For sale 3 - apartment with a bedroom area of 59.9 square meters. m on the floor …
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 192,718
For sale 3 - bedroom apartment, area 70.3 square meters. m on the 6 - floor of th…
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
454 m²
€ 591,313
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 204,776
For sale 3-room apartment on the 2nd floor 15-storey building in build…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 220,763
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 153,161
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 99,878
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 168,431
For sale 3-room apartment on the 12th floor 12-story building in build…

Properties features in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir