Apartments for sale in Rostov, Russia

7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 46,861
I sell 3-room apartment with excellent repairs, in a sought-after area. Replaced all electr…
2 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 45,104
Urgent. We are going to lower the price of t.to. counter purchase transaction. On sale 2-roo…
1 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 36,291
In a brick house, with good repairs. In the apartment, when selling, there remains a built-…
1 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 21,478
Urgent sale of a one-room hotel apartment, with repair. Partly furniture remains, the balcon…
2 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 56,380
Come in and live. Great, well-groomed apartment. Very rare layout, with good expensive repai…
2 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 35,146
For sale apartment in an excellent house 2010, ceilings 3.3m, large loggia, closed territory…
2 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 31,107
All furniture remains, normal condition of the apartment, m / pl windows. kitchen-living roo…

Properties features in Rostov, Russia

