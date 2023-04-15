Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rostov, Russia

Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 117,153
I sell a solid residential building with chic repairs and is fully furnished. A house with a…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 53,326
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer with a quality guarantee. The house has …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,657
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer. The house has 4 rooms, a kitchen-dining…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,141
Residential building 65sq.m., 2018 built, the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom.…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,685
For sale two-storey house with an area of 150m2. Overlap between floors of the plate. Founda…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,568
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
107 m² Number of floors 1
€ 63,556
For sale one-story house 107m2 on four acres of land sweat clean decoration. A completely br…
3 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 46,861
I sell 3-room apartment with excellent repairs, in a sought-after area. Replaced all electr…
2 room apartmentin Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 45,104
Urgent. We are going to lower the price of t.to. counter purchase transaction. On sale 2-roo…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,539
For sale one-story three-room house with a separate bathroom. Spacious living room kitchen w…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,225
I sell a residential building. The house is fresh, expensive to repair, 4 rooms, 2c / y.kitc…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,179
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,807
The house was built on two floors on 3 acres of land. Layout of the first floor of the hall,…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,324
New house for clean decoration 100m2 three isolated rooms with a kitchen of 30m2 on a plot o…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 61,917
Residential building for sale with excellent repair and good layout. The house has a large 3…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 86,401
A solid, strong house with good expensive repairs, there is a cellar, there remains a built-…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,459
The house has 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, dressing room, living room, kitchen, heating. The house …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,807
House, 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, all communications in the house. The hous…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,539
On sale is a brick two-storey house with three rooms and all amenities in the house. The wal…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 48,141
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,657
2014 built a brick house in one floor, on two hundredths of land. Three separate rooms, a sp…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,760
The house on two floors was built in 2018, completely from brick by wall thickness of 1.5 br…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 81,470
Brick three-story house 2015. On the ground floor there is a kitchen-living room, a lounge. …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 56,288
Brick in two bricks, two-story residential buildings built in 2002, reinforced concrete floo…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 108,618
On sale house, three floors : 1st floor.: large hall, kitchen, relaxation room, s / oz. 2nd …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 106,652
On sale, the house is exclusively made of pure brick built on all guests. The house has two…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
255 m² Number of floors 3
€ 79,100
On sale is a residential building. 1-et.: large kitchen-dining room, bedroom, s / oz. 2nd.: …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 72,608
On sale is an excellent brick house from a proven developer with improved layout, for clean …
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 62,214
Urgent sale Two-storey house at the price of a 1-story, well-maintained with repair in a sou…
Housein Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,548
New one-story house built in 2020 for clean decoration. The house has three rooms, a dining…

