Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Rossoshansky District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Rossoshansky District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Rossosh, Russia
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Rossosh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 9/16
€499,500

Properties features in Rossoshansky District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir