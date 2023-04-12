Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Rooms

Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Russia

in Volga Federal District
399
in Saint Petersburg
620
in South Federal District
486
in Krasnodar Krai
486
in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
302
in Vsevolozhsk
562
in Sochi
448
in Kaliningrad
252
Show more
Room To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 751,384
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 391,894
ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of…
4 room housein Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,702
Winter house for sale 120 sq.m on a plot of 6 acres in SNT « Source » Trubnikobor rural s…
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 178,274
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 148,100
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 516,025
This is one of the best offers of a spacious two-room apartment in the very center of the Go…
2 room housein Beseda, Russia
2 room house
Beseda, Russia
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,969
Offered for sale & nbsp; a large, dry plot of 42 acres, the purpose of LPH, with a small coz…
4 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 193,828
4 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 244,324
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
145 m²
€ 1,288,537
1 room apartmentin Pushkino, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² Number of floors 14
€ 78,819
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment with practical layout in LCD Novaya Pushkino. Moscow…
Housein Ushakovo, Russia
House
Ushakovo, Russia
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,978

Properties features in Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir