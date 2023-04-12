Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Russia

in Northwestern Federal District
2025
in Kommunarka
2009
in Lyubertsy
402
in Saint Petersburg
1090
in Leningrad oblast
682
in Volga Federal District
399
in South Federal District
486
in Krasnodar Krai
486
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 189,850
For sale 3 apartment with design decoration on the 9th floor of…
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 151,767
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 9/14 Floor
€ 80,769
An excellent one-room apartment ( « » ) in LCD « Clear sky » in line 11 is offered for sale.…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 140,403
Housein Michurinskoye, Russia
House
Michurinskoye, Russia
320 m²
€ 592,302
Art. 15470162 Dear customer! We present to your attention a housekeeping consisting of two h…
1 room apartmentin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 189,621
Movement is life, and life is movement. - Hippocrates. Living in motion means constantly me…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 m²
€ 3,607
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
3 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/25 Floor
€ 57,254
%%% & nbsp; BITCH FOR 130 euros per square meter.m.!& nbsp;%%%! Find out your personal disco…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 177,726
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 118,731
2 room apartmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 496,523
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…

