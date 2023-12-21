Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 130 m²
€131,781
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский

Properties features in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir