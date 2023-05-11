Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District

Pool Residential properties for sale in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
€ 129,068
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 107,547
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 11/12
€ 220,379
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 16/16
€ 154,996
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 9/16
€ 84,149
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/18
€ 129,012
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 17/17
€ 131,703
House in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
House
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 6,828,975
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/12
€ 125,978
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/16
€ 214,354
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 31,054
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 250 m²
€ 776,487

