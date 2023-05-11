Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/12
€ 57,136
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 336,311
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/16
€ 75,760
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/17
€ 127,344
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 123,241
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/16
€ 195,710
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/30
€ 189,644
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 12/30
€ 84,360
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/16
€ 171,284
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 37,252
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 48 m²
€ 293,127
3 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
3 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 29
€ 553,015

