Residential properties for sale in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 8/15
€ 158,299
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 124 m²
Floor 15/18
€ 291,791
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 21
€ 127,760
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 8/16
€ 163,171
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 164,299
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 79,665
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 14/17
€ 188,379
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 125,626
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 13/16
€ 156,677
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 55,805
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/15
€ 125,406
2 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
€ 173,230

