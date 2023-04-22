Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Rabotkinskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Rabotkinskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
House in Chechenino, Russia
House
Chechenino, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,896
House for sale in Czechenino, Kstovsky district.Near Volga and the Polytkinsky Bay.200 sqm, …

