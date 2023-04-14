Real estate in Pushkinsky District: cosy housing in the suburbs of St Petersburg

Pushkinsky District is a densely populated suburb of St Petersburg. Its structure includes 5 municipalities with more than 233,000 inhabitants. The administrative centre of the region is the town of Pushkin.

The district is considered developed and convenient for living. Active construction of housing is carried out here, new shops and enterprises are regularly opened. Much attention is paid to education — there are 38 educational institutions in the area.

Advantages of buying property

Housing in Pushkinsky is an optimal choice for those who are not yet able to afford a property in Saint Petersburg. Real estate here is 2-3 times cheaper than in the northern capital of Russia. At the same time, locals can easily get to St Petersburg. The distance from each municipality of Pushkin district to the metropolis is on average 20-30 km. Overcoming this distance by transport is possible in 25-30 minutes.

Pushkinsky district has other advantages like:

The presence of green areas and public gardens, which create a good environment;

A large number of rivers and reservoirs with comfortable beach areas along their banks;

Many restaurants and cafes.

What types of housing are available for purchase

Residential and commercial properties in the Pushkinsky district are available for sale in all areas. The majority of offers are flats. You can buy them in both old and new buildings. In the latter case, the prices will be higher.

For example, to buy a flat in a new building in Lesnoy housing estate in Pushkinsky district will cost you 80,000 euros. At the same time, housing with the same floor area in an older building is 10-20% cheaper.

Buyers also have the option of buying a house in Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg. The price per square metre in this segment varies from 1,500 to 3,000 euros. A big benefit is that for this price it is possible to buy a plot of land with a house.

Where to buy housing in Pushkinsky district

The most convenient place to buy real estate is Pushkin. This is a good town with a developed tourism and industrial sphere. Of course, it is worth mentioning the township of Shushary, where new complexes and cottages are actively being built.

Pushkinsky district could be considered for permanent residence. Here are inexpensive real estate prices and well developed infrastructure. The REALTING platform offers an overview of available properties in this region.