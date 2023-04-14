Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pushkinskiy rayon

Property for sale in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia

Pushkin
148
Shushary
8
Pavlovsk
1
260 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 70,880
One-room apartment for sale with FULL QUALITY decoration! Direct sale. No burden. Windows - …
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 58,144
Kupchino Metro is 15 minutes away. Property for more than five years, the owner is one adult…
1 room apartmentin Pavlovsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Pavlovsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,407
In direct sale is good, clean, 1k.sq. with furnishings on the 3/3rd floor of a brick house i…
4 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
4 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 141,649
Apartmentin Shushary, Russia
Apartment
Shushary, Russia
23 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 41,753
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 54,046
3 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
3 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 103,551
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 76,971
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 65,896
2 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
2 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 74,202
Art. 54955679 For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the city of satellite of St. Petersburg Slavya…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 72,457
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 100,751
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 71,788
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 71,758
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 70,814
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 71,704
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 99,339
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 72,661
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 71,704
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 98,773
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 99,339
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 70,843
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
2 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
2 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 140,897
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 69,389
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 71,031
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 69,333
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 94,898
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 94,683
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 96,879
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 70,196
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…

Properties features in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Pushkinsky District: cosy housing in the suburbs of St Petersburg

Pushkinsky District is a densely populated suburb of St Petersburg. Its structure includes 5 municipalities with more than 233,000 inhabitants. The administrative centre of the region is the town of Pushkin.

The district is considered developed and convenient for living. Active construction of housing is carried out here, new shops and enterprises are regularly opened. Much attention is paid to education — there are 38 educational institutions in the area.

Advantages of buying property

Housing in Pushkinsky is an optimal choice for those who are not yet able to afford a property in Saint Petersburg. Real estate here is 2-3 times cheaper than in the northern capital of Russia. At the same time, locals can easily get to St Petersburg. The distance from each municipality of Pushkin district to the metropolis is on average 20-30 km. Overcoming this distance by transport is possible in 25-30 minutes.

Pushkinsky district has other advantages like:

  • The presence of green areas and public gardens, which create a good environment;
  • A large number of rivers and reservoirs with comfortable beach areas along their banks;
  • Many restaurants and cafes.

What types of housing are available for purchase

Residential and commercial properties in the Pushkinsky district are available for sale in all areas. The majority of offers are flats. You can buy them in both old and new buildings. In the latter case, the prices will be higher.

For example, to buy a flat in a new building in Lesnoy housing estate in Pushkinsky district will cost you 80,000 euros. At the same time, housing with the same floor area in an older building is 10-20% cheaper.

Buyers also have the option of buying a house in Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg. The price per square metre in this segment varies from 1,500 to 3,000 euros. A big benefit is that for this price it is possible to buy a plot of land with a house.

Where to buy housing in Pushkinsky district

The most convenient place to buy real estate is Pushkin. This is a good town with a developed tourism and industrial sphere. Of course, it is worth mentioning the township of Shushary, where new complexes and cottages are actively being built.

Pushkinsky district could be considered for permanent residence. Here are inexpensive real estate prices and well developed infrastructure. The REALTING platform offers an overview of available properties in this region.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir