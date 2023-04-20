Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pushkinogorsky District

Residential properties for sale in Pushkinogorsky District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/14 Floor
€ 167,935
For sale 3 apartment on the 2nd floor of a 14-story house in th…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 14/15 Floor
€ 88,088
1 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 109,493
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 47 m² Number of floors 9
€ 167,714
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 157,500
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 140,301
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 6/18 Floor
€ 119,288
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
4 221 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
5 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 149 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 396,350
For sale 5 bedroom apartment, with an area of 149.3 square meters. m on the 2nd f…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 180,502
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 8/15 Floor
€ 190,964
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15/30 Floor
€ 163,959

Properties features in Pushkinogorsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir