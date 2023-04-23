Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Pugachyovsky District

Residential properties for sale in Pugachyovsky District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 44,537
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the comf…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 174,128
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 13/18 Floor
€ 92,339
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 83,402
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 15 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,342
Cozy studio in the central district of the city! Light, sunny, fully ready for accommodation…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 13/18 Floor
€ 92,396
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 176,702
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
40 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 84,088
I sell a 1-room apartment flat. 40 sq. m on the 7th floor of a 16-story block house. Apartme…
2 room apartment in Sergey-Pole, Russia
2 room apartment
Sergey-Pole, Russia
2 Number of rooms 25 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,448
For sale 2-bed apartment in an old fund. The total area of 25.8 square meters. m. Located in…
1 room apartment in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 233,177
A new business class project in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area, in which all the advantages…
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 69,366
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.7 square meters. m on the 11th floor of the…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 144,447

