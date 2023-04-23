Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,661

Properties features in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go