  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

3 room house in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,661

