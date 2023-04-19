Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Krasnobakovsky District
  5. Prudovskiy selsovet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Prudovskiy selsovet, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Prudovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Prudovskiy selsovet, Russia
44 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,124
Clean sale! Near the pond.  Call me! Torg!

Properties features in Prudovskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir