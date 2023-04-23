Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Privolzhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 257,141
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 3/9 Floor
€ 64,726
I will sell a 2-room apartment in the house of 2010. On the street Gorky Leningradsky distri…
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
37 m² 11/17 Floor
€ 61,960
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 12/30 Floor
€ 135,348
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 193,866
For sale 3 - bedroom apartment, area 74.2 square meters. m on the 13 - floor of t…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 27/30 Floor
€ 206,349
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/8 Floor
€ 211,940
Selling 1-room apartment ( eugropushka ) in a new house, in the city center. Area: 63.08 sq.…
1 room apartment in Obninsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Obninsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 76,965
A modern residential complex in the north of Obninsk in the new Zaovrazhie microdistrict, 5 …
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 147,870
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 152,246
1 room apartment in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 95,442
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 200,087
For sale 4 - bedroom apartment, area 72.4 square meters. m on the 4 - floor of th…

