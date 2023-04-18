Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Kuzhutki, Russia
House
Kuzhutki, Russia
38 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,686
I sell a land plot with a bathhouse . Documents for the house and land. House after fire. Ga…
2 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 62,548
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 37.5 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 217,720
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 162,186
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,030
It is offered for sale a land plot ten minutes drive from Nizhny Novgorod, Bukino village, Z…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 144,690
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 89,428
2 room housein Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,049
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 129,897
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 22/30 Floor
€ 120,580
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 127,722
For sale 2-room apartment on the 9th floor 16-story house in building …
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m² 2/19 Floor
€ 184,182
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 96.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the …

Properties features in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
