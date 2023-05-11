Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voronovskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia

4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,041,294
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 582,498
House in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
House
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 371,807
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 386,388
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 583,227
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 1,822,584
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,603,873
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 583,227
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 1,093,550
6 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,216,262
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 626,969
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,770,327
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 626,969
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 568,500
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 2,645,061
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 2,405,810
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 1,895,487
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 408,259
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 947,743
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 1,603,873
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 21
€ 756,737
4 room house in Bezobrazovo, Russia
4 room house
Bezobrazovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 258,229
6 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 2,755,178
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,374,200
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 328,656
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,164,995
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 4,374,200
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,644,858
6 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,966,932
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 13
€ 965,823

