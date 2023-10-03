Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. poselenie Sosenskoe

Pool Residential properties for sale in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia

Kommunarka
2173
4 properties total found
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,41M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 900 m²
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-414, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€1,74M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 808 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-810, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,65M
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Bachurino, Russia
8 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Bachurino, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 565-607, Warsaw Highway, 5 km from MKAD, Stolbovo- 1 K…
€1,69M

