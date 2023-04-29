Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Schapovskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
5 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 221,183
5 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 212,134
Object code in the Agency's database: 518-719, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Alexandrov P…
9 room house in Schapovo, Russia
9 room house
Schapovo, Russia
17 Number of rooms 1 140 m² Number of floors 4
€ 983,034
Object code in the Agency's database: 317-907, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lake K / p (…
5 room house in Shalovo, Russia
5 room house
Shalovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 277,211
Object code in the Agency's database: 714-704, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Residence Bu…
4 room house in Shalovo, Russia
4 room house
Shalovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 293,793
Object code in the Agency's database: 714-702, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Residence Bu…
5 room house in Shalovo, Russia
5 room house
Shalovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 330,657
Object code in the Agency's database: 714-705, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Residence Bu…
4 room house in Shalovo, Russia
4 room house
Shalovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 187,112
Object code in the Agency's database: 714-701, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Residence Bu…
7 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,812
Object code in the Agency's database: 518-914, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Alexandrov P…
8 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 530 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,284,647
The object code in the agency's base is 131-853, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring …
7 room house in Shaganino, Russia
7 room house
Shaganino, Russia
7 Number of rooms 522 m² Number of floors 3
€ 480,346
Object code in agency base 343-801, Kaluga Highway, 25 km from MKAD, Shaganino. Type of buil…
7 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 726,105
The code of the object in the Agency's database: 131-845, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Mos…

Properties features in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir