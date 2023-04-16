Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Pervomayskoe

Pool Residential properties for sale in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia

4 properties total found
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,325,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
8 room housein Fominskoye, Russia
8 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms 669 m² Number of floors 3
€ 552,187
Object code in the Agency's database: 316-902, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Consent-1 to…
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 717,843
Object code in the Agency's database: 314-926, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Novo-Troitsk…
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,325,249
Object code in the agency base 117-311, Kaluzhsky Highway, 17 km from MKAD, Bright k/p (Ilic…

Properties features in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir