Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Novofedorovskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room housein Rassudovo, Russia
5 room house
Rassudovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 227 m² Number of floors 2
€ 311,330
The code of the object in the Agency's database: 459-201, Kiev highway, 38 km from the Mosco…
9 room housein poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 700 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,336,660
Object code in the base of agency 208-429, Kiev Highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k/p (Kuznetovo…

Properties features in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir