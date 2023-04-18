Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in poselenie Mosrentgen, Russia

4 properties total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 3
€ 185,650
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 143 m² Number of floors 3
€ 238,980
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 714, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 129 m² Number of floors 3
€ 203,612
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 712, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 3
€ 240,151
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…

